SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Features Saturday Steak Night and New Years Take Out
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – It’s Steak Night at Wanango Country Club!
The steak special will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today Saturday, December 26th.
Please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2 to order.
They will start answering the phone at 3:00 p.m.
CURBSIDE PICK-UP AVAILABLE
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
SATURDAY NIGHT’S FEATURE:
- 12oz. Delmonico Steak (cooked to your liking)
- House Steak Sauce
- Mashed Potatoes
- Vegetable Du Jour
- Greens Salad
$26
Their new take-out menu is also available.
Wanango Country Club is also offering New Year’s Dinner “To-Go” Packages.
Curbside pick-up is available and this special is open to the public.
ALL ORDERS MUST BE PLACED BY 9:00 a.m. ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29th
Place your order by calling 814-676-8133 and using option #3.
*If there is no answer, please leave a detailed message, preferred pick-up time, your name, and your phone number. We will call you back to confirm that we have received your order.
Chef Jeff would love to do the cooking for you this New Year’s! These packages serve eight to 10 people.
(Packages may not be split.)
New Year’s Package #1: $110
All orders must be picked up on New Year’s Eve between 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
(please let us know what time works best for you)
- Entrée: Pork & Sauerkraut
- Starch (choose 1):
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy
Pierogies
- Vegetable (choose 1):
Honey Glazed Carrots
Garlic Green Beans
- Salad (choose 1):
Garden Greens Salad
Caesar Salad
- Also Comes With:
Hoppin’ John
Rolls & Butter
Cookie/Brownie Assortment
**Add additional items for $20 each**
New Year’s Package #2: $225
All orders must be picked up on New Year’s Eve between 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
(please let us know what time works best for you)
- Entrée: Roasted Prime Rib
- Starch (choose 1):
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy
Roasted Redskin Potatoes
- Vegetable (choose 1):
Honey Glazed Carrots
Garlic Green Beans
- Salad (choose 1):
Garden Greens Salad
Caesar Salad
- Also Comes With:
Hoppin’ John
Rolls & Butter
Cookie/Brownie Assortment
**Add additional items for $20 each**
Enhance Your Package with both Pork & Sauerkraut and Roasted Prime Rib entrees / $250
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.