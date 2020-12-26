State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Resisting Arrest

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police recently responded to the following calls:

Drug Possession in Hickory Township

Around 12:33 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta on Route 62/George Hill Road, in Hickory Township, Forest County, for an observed traffic violation.

During the course of the stop, the passenger, a 22-year-old Endeavor woman, was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

The investigation remains open with charges pending.

The name of the passenger was not released.

Resisting Arrest in Jenks Township

Around 12:06 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, PSP Marienville was requested to assist the Forest County Sheriff’s office with a PFA order at a residence on Gilfoyle Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Upon service of the court order of a known 54-year-old Marienville man, he became combative and non-compliant.

Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge 37-4-03.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the arrestee was not released.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.