Thomas M. Moffett, 79, formerly of Oil City died at 3:14 A.M. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born in Oil City, PA, on October 27, 1941, he was the son of the late Joseph & Eleanor Ritchie Moffett.

He was a 1959 graduate of Oil City High School.

Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He had been employed as a direct service worker for UCIP.

He was married to the former Elizabeth L. “Betty” Schneider and she preceded him in death on August 21, 2007.

Tom enjoyed NASCAR, electronics, and computers. He also enjoyed playing cards, RC car racing, and spending time with family.

He is survived by four children, Sharon Martyna & her husband Don of Mt. Jewett, Diana Dickey & her husband Glen of Oil City, Dorothy Hurley & her husband Tim of Cranberry, and Thomas Moffett of Oil City; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Moffett and a brother, Daniel Moffett.

A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, Deceember 26th in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

