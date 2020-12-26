Rhea Jean Knappenberger, age 100, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, December 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 6, 1920, in Alum Rock, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Alma Master Ashbaugh.

She was a graduate of the St. Petersburg High School, class of 1938.

On February 2, 1942, Jean married Alvin J. Knappenberger and they were blessed with three children, whom she loved dearly. Alvin preceded her in death on May 24, 2014.

Jean was a homemaker all of her life and loved to grow plants. At one time, she had a small greenhouse. She was a bird watcher and loved anything pertaining to nature.

Jean was a member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ on Twin Church Road, Knox.

Survivors include her three children, Nancy Hamilton and her husband, Keith of Knox; Thomas Knappenberger and his wife, Carol, of Ninevah; and Patty Marenchin of Mercer. Jean is also survived by nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Anna and Ira Knappenberger; and a son-in-law, Donald Marenchin.

The family would like to thank all Jean’s caregivers, especially Becky Lewis, who was with her for the last four years.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, private family services will be held at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox, with Reverend Ken Tack, pastor of St. Paul’s U.C.C., officiating.

Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the services on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. Sunday December 27, 2020.

Interment take place in the Monroe Cemetery in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to Jean’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

