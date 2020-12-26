SPONSORED: Local Subways Now Open for Curbside Pickup & Carry Out
Saturday, December 26, 2020 @ 12:12 AM
You can still have your favorite Subway sandwiches by calling or ordering through the website or app.
Make sure to take advantage of the Subway gift card promotion running until the end of December.
Get a free 6″ sub when you buy a $25.00 gift card.
Subway restaurants are promoting their “Go Pro” deal.
Double the protein of any footlong or new protein bowl for just $2.00 more.
For more information visit your local Subway location, which are open for dine in or take-out.
- Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
- Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
- New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
- Ford City, 724-763-2020
- Worthington, 724-297-3132
- Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
- Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827
To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.
For curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”
View the full subway menu here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.