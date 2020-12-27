A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – Rain showers likely before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Showers. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

New Year’s Day – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

