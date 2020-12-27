All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ben Ritts
Ben Ritts served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Bennett L. “Ben” Ritts
Born: February 17, 1945
Died: November 3, 2020
Hometown: Formerly of Emlenton, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Ben was a 1963 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served his country from 1964 to 1968. He was stationed in California and Alaska.
He also served his community through his memberships with the Prospect United Methodist Church, the Emlenton United Methodist Church, and the Emlenton Fire Department.
He was laid to rest in the Rockland Cemetery with military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard.
