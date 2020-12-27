Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Cream Cheese Spread

You won’t regret making the quick and easy dip!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) reduced-fat cream cheese

1/2 cup dried cranberries, chopped



1/2 cup chopped dried apricots1 teaspoon grated orange zestAssorted crackers

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, cranberries, apricots and orange zest until blended. Chill until serving. Serve with crackers.

