Daniel “Dan” S. Fiscus, 81, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

Daniel Stephen Fiscus (aka Dan Danny) son of Stephen Francis Fiscus and Lydia Louella (Walter) Fiscus was born in the homestead farmhouse at Rose Township, Jefferson County, Brookville PA, on December 30, 1938.

He graduated from Brookville High School on May 28, 1957. On September 15, 1955, he joined the Army Reserves in Punxsutawney, PA. In the summer of 1956, he spent two weeks at Fort Indiantown Gap for military training. He departed Brookville on a bus on the evening of June 3, 1957. On June 4, 1957, he enlisted into the US Army at the Old Post Office Building in Pittsburgh, PA. After a week of processing, he was shipped by train to Fort Carson, CO, for basic training. In November he received orders to go to Germany with no leave. He served most of his enlistment in Germany and was honorably discharged on St. Patrick’s Day 17 March 1960 at Fort Dix NJ.

After his military service, he enlisted on February 8, 1962, into the Pennsylvania State Police. At that time, one had to be single and remain so for two years. After two years, he had to request authorization to marry. He moved to Lock Haven after he married Lucille I. Dechant on April 25, 1964. It was in Lock Haven that they started their family, and all of their children were born. He was promoted to Corporal on June 14, 1973, and transferred to Shamokin. Lucy and Dan decided to return to their home area in 1988. He was transferred to Shippenville Station on April 28, 1988. He commuted to the PSP barracks in Shippenville until his retirement on 3 January 1992.

Dan was a member of McClusky Roynan FOP Lodge #61, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3966 where he held the title of Fourth Degree Knight. He was also a past secretary and treasurer for the Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania. Dan and his twin brother, David, were baptized on January 8, 1939, by the Rev. Monsignor Francis J. Wagner at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Brookville PA. Dan was a devoutly Catholic man that considered his church and faith in every aspect of his life.

Dan is survived by his wife; Lucy Fiscus; five children; Paul (Nancy) Fiscus; Colleen Clarke; Sheila (Jim) Kelley; Theresa (Joe) Mount; Stephen (Tricia) Fiscus; fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister; Rose Acker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by seven siblings; Paul Fiscus; Freda Knestaut; Robert Fiscus; Francis “Jerry” Fiscus; Mary Martz; his twin brother, David Fiscus; Wayne “Dusty” Fiscus; and two grandchildren; Heather and Daniel Fiscus.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Avenue, Brookville, PA on Thursday, December 31, 2020, beginning at 10am and officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Cross Catholic Outreach for the Poor, PO Box 97168, Washington DC 20077-7798. Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

