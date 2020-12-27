Clarion First Presbyterian Church to Distribute Food Boxes Tomorrow

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes on Monday, December 28.

The event is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., or while supplies last.

The boxes contain a variety of dairy products, meat, and vegetables. There is no requirement other than the need to receive a box.

The church is located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion, Pa.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.