Kenneth E. Weaver, 74, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday afternoon, December 25, 2020, at his residence.

Born on December 6, 1946, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald E. “Boo” and Lenora A. (Reitz) Weaver.

Ken was married to Patricia L. (Ferringer) Weaver on June 20, 1970. They celebrated their 50 wedding anniversary this year.

Ken worked as a self-employed welder and a mechanic. He enjoyed farming and milking Jersey cows, watching the birds at his bird feeders, trains, tractors, and watching tv, especially the RFD channel.

He was a member of the New Bethlehem Lodge #522 F & AM.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia L. Weaver, a son David W. Weaver and his wife Mona, all of New Bethlehem, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Karen Minich of Strattanville, Janice Welsh and her husband, Larry, of LaPorte, Indiana, and Rhonda Henry and her husband, Bob, of Fairmount City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin E. Weaver, and a brother, Robert Weaver.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church. A Masonic service will be held at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the church on Wednesday, December 30, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James Dietrich and Lay Speaker Rex Munsee co-officiating. Interment will follow in the Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, please follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and wearing face masks.

The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Ken’s honor to, The Hawthorn Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 34, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242 or New Bethlehem Lodge #522 F & AM, 246 Rear Broad St., New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

