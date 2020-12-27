Police Release Details of Local Man Seriously Injured in ATV Crash

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of an ATV crash that occurred earlier this month on State Route 338 in Beaver Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 11:10 on December 18, on State Route 338, just east of Neely Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

As a 2019 Polaris Ranger was traveling west in the westbound lane of State Route 338, the operator, 43-year-old Dustin D. Duffee, of Emlenton, lost control of it.

Police say the vehicle crossed the oncoming lane of travel where it went down over the embankment off the shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck a tree just off the shoulder of Route 338. It came to a final rest over the embankment with its bumper impacted with the tree.

Duffee suffered suspected serious injuries.

Knox Area Ambulance assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

