Sharon Mae Kunkle, 83, of Brookville and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Saturday morning, December 26, 2020, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on September 25, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Peri (Bradner) Brady. She married Kenneth N. Kunkle on June 14, 1990. He survives.

Sharon worked at Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kunkle, of Brookville, four children, Tony Long and his wife, Judy, of Long Beach, Mississippi, Loralei Fox and her husband, Rob, of Fernandino Beach, Florida, Tina Teraskiewicz and her husband, Eddie, of The Villages, Florida, and Natalie Schoonover of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, Hillary, Sarah, Judy, Rachal, Jamie, Kimberly, Jacob and Autumn, fifteen great-grandchildren, and a sister Donna John, of Canton, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Shlifka; a grandson, Joseph M. Garrison, and a stepson, Gregory Kunkle.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will take place in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Yatesboro, PA., Armstrong County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

