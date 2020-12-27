Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop in Monroe Township resulted in a drug arrest on December 20.

Clarion-based State Police say this incident occurred as a traffic violation was observed on a 2003 Toyota Van.

According to police, 27-year-old Jeremy Francis, of Ellwood City, Pa., was taken into custody and will be charged with DUI, drug possession, and driving on a DUI suspended license.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

