20 D9 Athletes Named to the PA Football News Coaches’ All-State Team

On December 26-27, 20 D9 football athletes were named to the PA Football News Coaches’ All-State Team. To make the team, athletes are nominated and then voted on by coaches from around the state. The selections are divided up into “first team” and “second team” for each classification.

(Photo captured by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media)

In Class AAA, St. Marys’ Caiden Baker made the second team as an offensive tackle. Clearfield wide receiver Jake Lezzer also received a AAA second-team nod.

For Class AA, Central Clarion quarterback Cal German and wide receiver Ethan Burford made the first team for their stellar work on offense, while Cutter Boggess made the first team as a defensive athlete. Brookville long snapper Elliot Park and punter Nathan Taylor received first-team honors for their special teams’ contributions for the Raiders, and Karns City’s Luke Garing and Kaden Scherer made the first team as a nose guard and return specialist respectively.

The Class AA second team featured two more Brookville stars, as quarterback Jack Krug and cornerback Kyle MacBeth received all-state selections. Karns City’s Nathan Waltman made the second team as a tight end, and Central Clarion’s Beau Verdill made the second team as a punter.

In Class A, Redbank Valley had two members of their defense secure first-team nods, as defensive end Joe Mansfield and nose guard Kobe Bonanno each made the team. Elk County Catholic’s Sam Kaul received first-team honors for his work as a slot receiver and H back, and Keystone’s Zander McHenry made the team as a defensive athlete.

Redbank Valley also placed two special teams players onto the second team, as long snapper Coltin Bartley and punter Hudson Martz received second-team honors. Coudersport’s Cale Ayers made the second team for his work as a defensive tackle.

