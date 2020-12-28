A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain showers likely before 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers likely before 8pm, then rain and snow showers between 8pm and 2am, then rain showers after 2am. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

New Year’s Day – Showers. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

