Car Crashes into Ravine in Venango County

Monday, December 28, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police - new 6/17/2019OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A car crashed into a ravine in Venango County on Christmas Day.

Franklin-based State Police said the accident happened on December 25 around 3:04 p.m. when 52-year-old Howard K. Chau, of Harrisburg, lost control of his 2006 Saturn Ion while traveling east on State Route 27.

Police said Chau’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into and an embankment before it collided with a tree. The vehicle then slid sideways into a 10-foot deep ravine before coming to a final rest.

Chau and three passengers, a 41-year-old woman and two 13-year-old boys, all of Harrisburg, were wearing safety belts and escaped injury in the crash.

Pleasantville VFD assisted at the scene.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Thompson’s Towing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

