Carroll Walker (“Carl” – “Spud”) Conner, 93, of Rimersburg passed away Wednesday morning (12-23-20) at Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Born in Conneration, Toby Twp., on June 23, 1927, he was son of late Harry J. and Elizabeth Hooks Conner.

He was affiliated with the Wesleyan Methodist Church at Wildcat, PA.

Mr. Conner was employed over twenty seven years with the former Rex-Hide Corp. at East Brady. He then worked the gas fields with A. P. Green Co. of Climax from where he retired.

He is survived by three children, Ricky David “Rick” Conner of Rimersburg, Laurie (Scott) Stitt of Sligo, and Marcy (Rick) Custer of Rimersburg; his spouse, Norma Jean Weckerly Conner; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; a sister Doris Bell of Chicora, and a brother, Ronald Paul Conner of Grove City; number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Adams Conner in 1995, and son and his wife, James “Jim” and Carrol Conner; siblings, Alvin, Ailene, Lawrence, Lucille, Edna, Lloyd, Ruth, Loren, and Edgar.

Private visitation will be held Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, where a private funeral service will be held Monday morning with interment to follow at Churchville Cemetery near Curllsville, Clarion County.

All mandates of CDC and Pa. Dept. of Health will be followed with any visitors limited to ten at a time, masks must be worn, and social distancing followed.

