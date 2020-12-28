Cathy L. Texter King, 66, of Clarion, formerly of Foxburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Cathy was born in Franklin on January 31, 1954. She was the daughter of the late Stanley R. and Betty L. Lowers Texter.

She was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and the company of her family. Cathy was a 1972 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg and earned a degree in Licensed Practical Nursing from Clarion Vo-Tech in 1989.

Cathy had been employed in the bakery at Eat ‘n Park in Clarion baking the restaurant’s signature smiley cookie.

She survived by her husband, Gail A. King; three children, Heidi Hoffman and her husband, Ed, of Fryburg, Aaron R. Texter and his wife, Lynn, of Strattanville, and April L. Iseler, of Strattanville; six grandchildren, Karisa, Tylor, Chevy, Noah, Chloe and Cameron; two brothers, Jeffrey “Jeff” Texter and his wife, Barb, of Foxburg, Stanley R. “Dick” Texter Jr. and his wife, Dianne of Akron, OH, and a sister, Karen Hockenberryof Chicora; four great grandchildren, Liam, Kaden, Eva, and Vivian; two step daughters, Tessa Pudina and Brittany King; five step grandchildren, Angel, Addison, “Bubba”(Aiden), Tamera; and Alahyna; her aunts and uncles, Donald Texter of Texas, Linda and Arthur Mattern, Maxine Landers, and Patty Johnston, all of St. Petersburg, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a number of uncles, aunts, a brother-in-law, and a grandson.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral service will be held from the funeral home Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dale Timco, officiating. Interment will be in Leatherwood Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion Co. Memorial contributions may be made to Clarion Forest VNA at www.cfvna.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

