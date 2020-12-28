Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Percy

This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Percy.

Percy is an adult male short-haired domestic cat.

He is neutered, declawed, house-trained, and vaccinations are up-to-date.

He would be good in a home with other cats and children.

For more information on Percy, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.

