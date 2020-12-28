Clarion County Planning Commission Approves Additional Housing Lots for East Brady Development

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At its December meeting, the Clarion County Planning Commission approved a major subdivision in East Brady for an additional 10 housing lots.

The Real Estate Trust Riverview Place, Phase Two, requested approval for ten new lots in addition to the existing ten lots at the popular housing development near the river. The Trust proposed to subdivide 10 lots, Lots 38 through 47, on Shady Shores Drive’s north side. Project connections will be to the East Brady Borough’s existing four-inch pressure sewer line. Public water will serve the development.

Angela Burtner, a member of the planning commission and an order of the trust, abstained from voting. Burtner explained that the original intent of the developments was for “camps” and getaway weekends.

“I must admit our target market was for weekend getaways that would cost somewhere between $150,000.00 and $250,000.00,” said Burtner. “We were surprised that a lot of these weekend getaway camps have cost three times more than those projections.

“Some of them have been in the $600,000.00 or $700,000.00 range. I’m not going to predict what people might build in Phase Two because clearly, I missed the estimate on Phase One.

“I just put a few feelers out there during summer. I think it was in August that out of these 10 lots, I had seven on reserve with $1,000.00 deposits sitting right there on my desk.”

While some of the original structures were modular blocks from SMI that can be configured into large houses, the decision was made to require stick-built homes in the future.

“We kind of slowed down our pace a bit because these homes were getting six and seven bedrooms, and it was just too much for a modulated home. Fifteen homes are custom stick-built homes, and these next 10 are up on the hillside. Some of them would not be accessible for a crane or truck.

“As far as restrictive covenants, there is a 28-page document that protects the investment more than anything else.”

Phase Two does not front the deep water as Phase One did.

In other business:

– The commission approved a modification application for relief from the minimum 43,560 square-foot lot size for James and Louise G Coldwell in Elk Township.

– Commission members also granted final approval of a land development application to YBSB Holdings, LLC – formerly WFH, Inc. in Knox Borough and Beaver Township that featured major renovations for a gas station.

