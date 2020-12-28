Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Chicken Chowder

There’s not a better time of year to make this creamy soup!

Ingredients

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups diced peeled potatoes



1 cup diced carrots1 cup diced celery1/2 cup diced onion1-1/2 teaspoons salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1/4 cup butter, cubed1/3 cup all-purpose flour2 cups whole milk2 cups shredded cheddar cheese2 cups diced cooked chicken

Directions

-In a 4-quart saucepan, bring chicken broth to a boil. Reduce heat; add the potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

-Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium saucepan; stir in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat; add cheese, stirring until melted; add to broth along with chicken. Cook and stir until heated through.

