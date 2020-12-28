 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Chicken Chowder

Monday, December 28, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

There’s not a better time of year to make this creamy soup!

Ingredients

3 cups chicken broth
2 cups diced peeled potatoes

1 cup diced carrots
1 cup diced celery
1/2 cup diced onion
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups whole milk
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups diced cooked chicken

Directions

-In a 4-quart saucepan, bring chicken broth to a boil. Reduce heat; add the potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

-Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium saucepan; stir in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat; add cheese, stirring until melted; add to broth along with chicken. Cook and stir until heated through.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


