Engagement Announcement: Ethan and Stephanie

One man made Christmas even more magical for his then girlfriend.

Ethan DeSouza proposed to Stephanie Stitt in front of the Christmas Tree in Franklin, Venango County.

Congratulations, Ethan and Stephanie!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.