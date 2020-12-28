Farmington Township Man Jailed Following Christmas Day Domestic Incident

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper man is behind bars following a Christmas evening domestic incident.

Around 6:49 p.m. on Friday, December 25, Marienville-based State Police responded to a residence located on State Route 66/Hollow Lane for a domestic incident between a known 48-year-old man and a known 58-year-old woman, both of Leeper.

As a result of the investigation, the Leeper man was taken into custody and arraigned at Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to PSP Marienville, the Leeper man was committed to the Clarion County Jail on $15,000.00 cash bail.

Police list the incident as a Terrorist Threats incident.

The name of the arrestee was not released.

