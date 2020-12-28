Ivan D. Alabaugh, 86, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

Born July 1, 1934, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Norman and Matilda (Renninger) Alabaugh. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

On September 7, 1963, he married to the former Mary E. Hiles; she preceded him in death in 2017.

Throughout his life, Ivan worked many positions with National Fuel Gas beginning in 1954 as a Meter Reader, and working his way up to also being a serviceman, equipment operator, distribution plant operator in Chicora, and, at the time of his retirement, a sub-foreman. He later became a bus driver for Lepley’s.

Gifted with a love of music, Ivan was known by many as a wonderful showman. He was a part of numerous western bands, most notably the Country Gospel and the Hootenanny, where he was a lead singer, played guitar, and piano, and performed several times at Sugar Creek Station. Never missing a beat, he also was the caller for many square dances for the local area.

A kind and compassionate soul, Ivan also enjoyed the simpler things in life, like tending to his gardens, hunting, and spending time with those he cared about. With an infectious smile, Ivan made it his goal in life to bring joy and smiles to others, making many friends throughout his life. His smile and big heart touched many in the community and he will be forever missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Gerry Wike and his wife, Jolene, of Hawaii; his two daughters, Diane Kachik and her husband, Albert, and Connie Westfall and her husband, Bill, both of Franklin; his five grandchildren, Amy Hosack of Falls Creek, PA, Gary Spence and Russell Spence, both of Texas, Shawn Nolan and his wife, Michele, of Butler, and Shane Nolan and his wife, Amanda, of Chicora; and his numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ivan was preceded in death by his two sons, Ivan Wike, and Jeff Hosack; his three brothers, Norman, Glenn, and Frank Alabaugh; and by his two sisters, Rosie Tarr, and Vera Shepard.

Funeral services for Ivan will be held privately for the family, with Reverend Glenn Walker, pastor of the Donation Hill Bible Church, officiating.

A livestream of Ivan’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 1 pm on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

Ivan will be laid to rest in Lamey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Donation Hill Bible Church, 965 Donation Hill Road, Cochranton, PA 16314.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

