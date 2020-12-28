Kathryn A. “Maureen” Hall Vender, 71, of Summerfield, FL, and formerly of Oil City died Wednesday December 23, 2020, in FL.

Born July 29, 1949, in Clarksburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Melvin & Marge Charvat Cartwright.

Kathryn was a hairdresser for over 30 years and owned and operated her own beauty business in Florida for over 16 years and had worked at Sassy Kuts in Seneca.

She loved helping others laugh and enjoy life especially the seniors.

She was married to Michael T. Vender and he preceded him in death on June 7, 2010.

She is survived by identical twin sons, Richard Hall of Lady Lake, FL, and Michael Hall of Summerfield, FL; her daughter, Tamera Jean Throne of FL; her four grandchildren, Jason, Kayla, Michael, and Shane; and her great grandchild, Andrew.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

