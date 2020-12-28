Robert V. Burns Funeral Home Continues to Be a Family Tradition

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Since 1967, the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home on Wood Street has been serving the Clarion community. That tradition is set to continue far into the future as a third generation of Burns is greeting families at the door.

Alissa Jo Burns completed her studies at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 2019 and is working alongside her father as a funeral director. The legacy of the family business is important to her as she fulfills a lifelong dream.

“Legacy is very important,” Burns said. “I’m the third generation of funeral directors here. It’s a true family business. My granddad, Robert Burns, started the funeral home, and then Rollie, my dad, took over. I’ve actually run around with my dad since I was eight years old. I was always interested in being a funeral director.”

As a child, Burns settled into the family business. She has a hard time pinning down one aspect that excited her eight-year-old self that continued through to adulthood.

“I think it was everything about it,” she said. “Meeting new people was important. I was pretty talkative at eight. I just followed my dad around, learning what he did. I stood at the door to open it for people. We always put the family first. I guess the main reason why I got into the business is to comfort and be there for families during one of their saddest times. I feel like families open up to me more because I’m a woman.”

To achieve her goal, Burns went to Clarion University of Pennsylvania and then to the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. While she had firsthand knowledge of the job, she found that there were a lot of tests and schooling to get to where she wanted to be. However, she already had a solid foundation.

“My dad is definitely a great teacher,” she said. “I learned a lot from him. He’s very compassionate. I’ve always followed my dad, always done what he’s done.”

Being a part of a father-daughter team of funeral directors has worked well for Burns.

“I’ve never worked at another funeral home,” she said. “My dad always said he’d give me 10 more years before stepping back. We have our own system. He slips away every now and then, and I run the home alone.”

Burns does a lot of the business. She embalms on her own, greets families, and manages funerals and viewings. She is also involved in the home’s cremation work.

“We’ve had a crematory for a few years,” she said. “We do cremations for about 18 different funeral homes in the area. Cremation has become very popular, and the rate keeps going up.”

While she spent her whole life at the funeral home, Burns finished her schooling and became a funeral director with her dad just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. She said that funerals have been impacted heavily by the virus.

“COVID has had a big impact on the funeral business regarding visitations,” Burns said. “We’re doing everything privately. It’s hard watching families go through the hardest times of their lives during COVID, and others can’t come be with them. Families go through this alone. It’s already sad losing a loved one, with COVID on top of it, it breaks my heart.”

The Burns Funeral Home itself has adapted. It livestreams funerals on its Facebook page so loved ones can watch the proceedings, but it is certainly not the same thing as actually being there.

“We just want to have viewings work normally again, people be able to be with the families,” Burns said. “We just want to be open again. We’re used to having a line out the door for viewings, but people stay home now.”

However, even though the pandemic impacts the funeral home and community right now, Burns is looking forward to serving the Clarion area far into the future.

“I want to continue working with my dad and support my community,” she said. “Personally, I’m proud of being this third-generation funeral director, following in my dad’s footsteps. This is a true family business since my mom does the books and insurance. The three of us work together. I’m proud that I accomplished my license and am able to be a funeral director.”

The Burns Funeral Home is on Wood Street in Clarion, as well as a new location on Main Street in Rimersburg. More about the funeral home is available on its website.

