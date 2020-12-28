Patricia Ann “Pat” Knapp, 87, formerly of Hiawatha St. in Brookville, PA, a guest at the Jefferson Manor, Brookville, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the Jefferson Manor.

She was born on Monday, August 14, 1933, in Blackstone, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late James A. and Sofie McKernan.

On June 23, 1956, she married the love of her life, Doyle C. Knapp at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville, PA, who preceded her in death on January 8, 2013.

Pat was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, and mother to her six boys; loving, and supporting them in all that they did including being very proud of having all six boys achieving Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Boy Scouts.

She was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville, enjoyed her flowers, and loved camping with her family.

Pat is survived by her six sons, James “Andy” Knapp, Brian Knapp (wife Linda), and Paul Knapp all of Corsica, PA, Tim Knapp (wife Eileen) of Chalk Hill, PA, Dennis Knapp of Brookville, PA, and Matt Knapp (wife Lisa) of Leeper, PA; four grandchildren, Jessica Enterline (husband Seth) of Corsica, PA, Tony Knapp (wife Jess) of Troy, Montana, Amanda Knapp and Samuel Knapp both of Chalk Hill, PA; and three great grandchildren, Aubrey, Haley, and Tyler Enterline; one sister, Barbara Flickinger of Raymond, Maine, two sister-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 5PM to 8PM at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA and in our current circumstances we please ask you to adhere to our Covid guidelines and wear a mask while paying your respects to Pat and her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 10AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville, PA with the Rev. William Laska officiating, and internment will be beside her husband in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

In Pat’s memory the family would appreciate any memorial donations be placed with The American Cancer Society – 993 Beaver Dr. DuBois, PA 15801, or to the American Heart Association – 101 West Main St. Brookville, PA 15825.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

