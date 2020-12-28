Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 58

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released information on a hit-and-run crash that occurred last week on State Route 58.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:57 p.m. on December 22 on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 58 toward Saint Petersburg Borough when his vehicle left the right side of the roadway and crashed into a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that was legally parked in a driveway.

The Silverado impacted the Cruze’s right rear fender with its front right fender. The Cruze then crashed into the tailgate of the 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, causing damage that was also parked in the driveway. The Silverado traveled through a residential yard. The operator of the Silverado – 27-year-old Mitchell L. Sheakley, of St. Petersburg – then fled the scene of the crash.

Sheakley was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

