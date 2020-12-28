 

Randy A. Haag

Monday, December 28, 2020 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Randy A. Haag of Barkeyville Boro, passed at home on Saturday, December 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was 62.

Randy was born in Grove City on April 9, 1958, to Fred and Thelma B. (Allshouse) Haag.

He attended Franklin Area Schools. Randy worked as a grinder operator and had worked at the former Flo-Con Plant and for John Kennedy Salvage, Slippery Rock.

Randy enjoyed working on old cars, and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include 4 children, Tina Whitman and husband Robert, Franklin, PA, Stacey Rumbaugh, Michigan, Leroy Haag, Oil City, and Brandi Brinker and husband Brandon, New Bethlehem, PA; 5 grandchildren; his step-mother, Freida Haag, Grove City; 2 sisters, Jeanne Haag, Harrisville, and Pam Whitmer and husband Dan, Oil City; 2 brothers, Denny Haag and wife Mary, Clintonville, and Jeff Haag and wife Mary, Barkeyville; special niece, Sonya Haag and companion Chris Knofsker also survive. Also, his parents and a brother, Frederick Anthony “Tony” Haag preceded Randy in death.

At Randy’s request there will be no services.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City.


