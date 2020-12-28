Randy A. Haag of Barkeyville Boro, passed at home on Saturday, December 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was 62.

Randy was born in Grove City on April 9, 1958, to Fred and Thelma B. (Allshouse) Haag.

He attended Franklin Area Schools. Randy worked as a grinder operator and had worked at the former Flo-Con Plant and for John Kennedy Salvage, Slippery Rock.

Randy enjoyed working on old cars, and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include 4 children, Tina Whitman and husband Robert, Franklin, PA, Stacey Rumbaugh, Michigan, Leroy Haag, Oil City, and Brandi Brinker and husband Brandon, New Bethlehem, PA; 5 grandchildren; his step-mother, Freida Haag, Grove City; 2 sisters, Jeanne Haag, Harrisville, and Pam Whitmer and husband Dan, Oil City; 2 brothers, Denny Haag and wife Mary, Clintonville, and Jeff Haag and wife Mary, Barkeyville; special niece, Sonya Haag and companion Chris Knofsker also survive. Also, his parents and a brother, Frederick Anthony “Tony” Haag preceded Randy in death.

At Randy’s request there will be no services.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.