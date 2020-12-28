Richard “Dick” Hirsch, 75, of Mercer, formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully December 26, 2020.

He was the son of late William and Rebecca Stover Hirsch Martin.

Dick was co-owner of Hirsch’s Greenhouse and Riverstone Carriage Tours, and drove tour bus for Mary’s Little Lambs Tours.

He was most happy when he was plowing the fields with a team of horses. He had the love of music in his heart and spent time playing the drums for the group, “The Good Times” in the 70s and enjoyed singing gospel songs in nursing homes.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Hirsch, of Mercer; two daughters, Rhonda Ashbaugh and her husband, Craig, Lisa Keefer and her husband, Scott; five grandchildren, Cameron Ashbaugh and his partner, Drew, Ryan Ashbaugh and his wife, Ashley, Michael Keefer, Joey Morrison and Karynn Keefer; one great grandchild, Finn Ashbaugh; his nephew, Bill Hirsch, who was like a son to him; three siblings, Wilma Weaver, Emmy Hurrelbrink, and David Hirsch, as well as his buddy, “Rascal”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Shelia; a brother, Ted Hirsch; and a sister-in-law, Mary Hirsch.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date in the spring. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton. Condolences and donations to defray expenses may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

