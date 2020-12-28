Richard “Dick” Lee Whitman, 79, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home on the morning of December 25, 2020.

Born May 3, 1941, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Leonard L. and Anna Mae (Ferguson) Whitman. After graduating high school, Dick proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force.

For most of his life, Dick worked as a Logger with his brother.

In his spare time, Dick was known to be an active and social man, with passions for golf, bowling, hunting, and enjoyed a good cigar. He will be missed by his friends and family, especially by his nieces and nephews whom he loved spending time with.

Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Lanny L. Whitman and his wife, Ardell, of Titusville; his brother-in-law, Paul Nadig of Franklin; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his infant brother, Larry Leonard; his two sisters, Patricia Dunaway, and Barbara Nadig.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services for Dick will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family. Dick will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dick’s honor to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

