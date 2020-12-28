Robert “Bob” Charles Adams, 92, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

Bob was born on March 13, 1928, in Sugarcreek Township, to Earl H. Adams and Mabel G. Hause Adams. He spent his childhood alongside five rough-and-tumble brothers and five spirited sisters, in a household governed by a work hard, play hard philosophy. Bob would often recount toils such as hauling coal and delivering ice, as well as more than a few tales of youthful shenanigans that are best left unpublished.

In 1949, Bob took a position as a metal worker in the heat treatment division of Chicago Pneumatic Tools in Franklin. He truly enjoyed both his work and the comradery of the “CPT” crew. He was later assigned to Chicago Pneumatic’s tin shop, where he would remain for more than three decades, earning his induction into the company’s Quarter Century Club.

Bob married Mary Jane Mays on May 14, 1949. Within a few years their family had grown to include a son, Rodney, and two daughters, Leslie and Jody. Bob and Jane loved to take their kids camping, and most weekends were spent in the woods of the Allegheny National Forest. They would eventually pass this tradition along to their five grandchildren, loading them all into the family camper for at least one week every summer.

An avid painter, craftsman, and tinkerer, there wasn’t a tool that couldn’t be found buried somewhere in Bob’s garage, nor a project too daunting for him to attempt. Whether it was building a shed for a neighbor or creating a waterfall for the prom, Bob was always eager to lend a helping hand.

When he wasn’t working, Bob spent countless hours hunting and fishing with his brothers, son, son-in-law, nephews, and grandsons. Together, they made yearly trips to “the big woods” of Forest County in search of monster bucks and bears and to the lakes of northern Canada to land massive walleye. A sportsman through and through, Bob relaxed by bowling with his wife and friends, playing on the company and church softball teams, and taking his beloved beagles to the Rainbow Beagle Club to run rabbits.

Through his lust for life, Bob left the world a better place than when he entered it. He leaves behind a legacy of dogged, even stubborn insistence to live every moment on his own terms, circumstances, and limitations be damned.

Surviving are two children, Rod Adams and his wife Anita, and Jody Biddle and her husband Bob; a son-in-law, Bob Harper; seven grandchildren, Jason Adams and his wife Chrissy, Jason Gibson, Audra Gibson and her husband Ryan Sawak, Erin Biddle Young and her husband John, Casey Biddle, Ian Harper, and Lisa Harper; five great-grandchildren, Danielle Warnick and her husband Dan, Brandie Stiles and her husband Matt, Gabriel Sawak, Jack Young, and Henry Young; and two great-great grandchildren, Braden Stiles and Remington Stiles.

Also surviving are three brothers, Earl Adams, Paul Adams, and Jack Adams, and three sisters, Ruth Eakin, Linda Cochran, and Judy Bunce.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jane Adams, his daughter Leslie A. Harper, his brothers George Adams and Harold Adams, and his sisters Betty Hanna and Marie Baker.

There will be no public visitation or public services.

