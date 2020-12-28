Say What?!: Man Creates Murals on Garage Shed to Lift Neighbors’ Spirits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An artist in Rhode Island is hoping to make kids in his neighborhood smile with his holiday murals.

In the sixth grade, Paul Morse said he learned graffiti. Throughout his entire life, Morse said art always stuck with him.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.