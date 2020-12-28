State Police Calls: Theft, Harassment, Identity Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Identity Theft in Perry Township

Police are investigating an incident of theft by deception that occurred around 8:00 a.m. on December 21 on Dick Road/Doc Walker Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 64-year-old Parker man.

The investigation continues.

Harassment in Salem Township

State police say an incident of harassment occurred around 11:20 p.m. on December 15 at a residence on State Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The arrestee is 40-year-old Robert Braden, of Knox.

The victim is a 34-year-old Knox woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft in Beaver Township

A theft occurred sometime between 11:00 a.m. on December 14 and 9:30 a.m. on December 15 at 49 Bus Mong Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown individual(s) stole two “no trespassing signs” at the above-described property. The signs are valued at $6.00.

Anyone with information is asked to notify PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

The victim is an 18-year-old Knox man.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

