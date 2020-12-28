Support These Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Curbside To-Go, Delivery During Pandemic Restrictions

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – In the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic, local restaurants are switching things up to offer takeout, curbside services, and delivery.

UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020

We are working to continuously update this list. Email news@exploreClarion.com to add a restaurant at NO CHARGE.

CLARION COUNTY

C

Carriage Inn – Takeout only

520 E State Street, Knox, PA 16232

Open seven days a week.

Monday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

*Breakfast is currently served Saturday and Sunday only

Weekly specials:

Monday – chicken & gravy over biscuits

Tuesday – tacos

Wednesday – jumbo wings

Thursday – spaghetti or lasagna

Friday – fish fry dinners

Call: 814-797-1506

D

Deer Creek Winery – Food & Wine Takeout/Curbside.

3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254

Open seven days a week.

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Call: 814-354-7392

Visit their Facebook page here for more information.

E

Eat’n Park – Takeout/Curbside Pickup

35 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214

7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Takeout, Convenient Pick-Up Window, and Curbside Pickup.

Website: www.eatnpark.com

Call: 814-227-2188

K

Korner Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery

626 Lawsonham Road Rimersburg, PA 16248

Open seven days a week.

Sundays: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Daily Specials:

Thursday, December 24 – Chicken Parmesan or Lasagna (closing at 1pm for Christmas eve) Friday, December 25 – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS!! Saturday, December 26 – Cook’s Choice

The menu is subject to change.

Call: 814-473-8250

Front window – pick up area.

Click here to view Korner Restaurant’s Facebook page for more information.

M

Montana’s Country Café – Takeout

18086 PA-208, Marble, PA 16334

Open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The full regular menu is available.

Daily Specials.

MONDAY – Glazed Ham Loaf

TUESDAY – Special Changes Weekly

WEDNESDAY – Wing Night

THURSDAY – Special Changes Weekly

FRIDAY – Fried Fish, Baked Fish, and Fried Shrimp

SATURDAY – Special Changes Weekly

For more information, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Montanas-Country-Cafe

Call: 814-354-7376

O

Outlook Inn – Takeout only until January 4th

2417 Rt 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248

Open seven days a week.

Temporary hours:

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday Special, December 20th: Stuffed Chicken Breast

Call: 724-526-5665

Daily Specials. Check our Facebook page.

S

Sawmill Restaurant – Takeout

32873 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233

Open seven days a week.

7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Click here to view the menus.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Sawmill-Restaurant

Call: 814-744-8578

Subway – Takeout

– Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746

– Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131

– New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827

To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar – Carryout/Curbside.

21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254

CHECK THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE FOR HOLIDAY HOURS.

Open seven days a week.

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Daily Specials:

SUNDAY: Burger Sunday

MONDAY: Ravioli Monday

TUESDAY: Lasagna

WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $5.00; Dozen $10.00

THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $13.50 (Choice of pasta)

FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $13.00

SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $17.25

Call ahead to place your order: 814-226-7013

Click here to view Sweet Basil’s menu and daily specials.

T

The Allegheny Grille – Takeout/Curbside/Delivery.

40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036

Open seven days a week.

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Delivery: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Call: 724-659-5701

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

The Captain Loomis Restaurant – Takeout

540 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Open Tuesday through Sunday. Closed on Mondays.

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Click here to view the menu.

Call: 814-226-8400

The Wayside Restaurant – Takeout

1123 Old Fryburg Road Lucinda, PA 16235

Tuesday through Saturday, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information visit their Facebook page here.

Call: 814-226-7344

V

Vince’s Tavern – Take-Out Only – Food and Beer.

31729 Route 66 Leeper, PA 16233

Call: 814-744-9960

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

W

Washington House – Takeout Only – Food & Beer.

Route 208 Fryburg, PA 16326

Call: 814-354-2929

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

S

Subway – Takeout

– Ford City, 724-763-2020

– Worthington, 724-297-3132

– Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736

– Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

P

Plyler’s Buffet and Family Restaurant – Take Out through drive-thru

234 Allegheny Blvd Brookville, PA 15825

MONDAY – Closed

TUESDAY – Closed

WEDNESDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

THURSDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

FRIDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SUNDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Call and check Facebook for daily specials.

Call: 814-849-7357

Punxsy Pizza – Curbside/Delivery.

115 N. Findley Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767

Hours of Operation:

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Contactless Delivery Available

• Curbside / Parking Lot pick-up Available

• Orders will be taken up until 15 minutes before closing.

Call: 814-938-8132

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

VENANGO COUNTY

A

Abe’s General Store – Takeout

3874 US 62, Oil City, PA 16301

MONDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

TUESDAY: CLOSED

WEDNESDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

THURSDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

FRIDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

SATURDAY: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SUNDAY: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Toasted subs, pizzas, salads, deli items.

Click here to view the menu.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/abesgeneralstore

Call: 814-271-0474

B

Benjamin’s Roadhouse – Carryout/Delivery.

1211 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323

Open seven days a week.

Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Call: 814-432-7010

C

Casey’s Restaurant & Lounge – Takeout/curbside/Delivery.

630 N. Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301

Kitchen Open Until 10:00 p.m.

Delivery, Oil City area, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Call: 814-676-9226

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

F

Fox’s Pizza Den – Pick Up/Curbside/Contact Free Delivery

1233 Liberty Street Franklin, PA 16323

Order online foxspizzaden.com or call 814-432-2625.

FoxTales Pub – Carry Out/Curbside Pick Up

1117 liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323

Food and Mixed Drinks.

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Closed Sundays.

Click here to view the menu.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FoxTalesPub

Call: 814-437-6636

H

Dotty Haggerty’s ice cream and more

1007 Liberty Street Franklin, PA 16323

3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday – Cream chicken and biscuits

Tuesday – Stuffed pork chop dinner

Wednesday – Meatloaf dinner

Friday – Beer battered fish dinner

Call: 814-437-7409

L

Leonardo’s Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery

1267 Liberty St Franklin, PA 16323

Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Leonardosinfranklin

Call: 814-432-8421

Note: The restaurant will be closed from December 24 through January 4 for the holidays.

Liberty Street Ale House – Pickup.

1411 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323

Click here to view the menu.

Call: 814-437-1115

P

Plowman Beerlivery

Deliver Craft beer to Oil City, Franklin, Cranberry, and Rocky Grove

Website: https://plowmanbeerlivery.weebly.com/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PlowmanBeerlivery

Call: 814-670-9485

S

Scierka’s Tavern – Takeout/Curbside Pick Up

100 Elk St Oil City, PA 16301

Wednesday – 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Pizza & Craft Beer

Friday – 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Polish Dinners, Fish Dinners, and Shrimp Dinners. Craft Beer.

Saturday – 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Pizza & Craft Beer

Call: 814-670-9485

Skinny’s Six Pack Shack – Takeout

1719 Riverside Drive, Oil City, PA 16301

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Skinnys-Six-Pack-Shack-172758176156232

Call: 814-678-2337

Spanky’s – Takeout

1719 Riverside Drive, Oil City, PA 16301

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/spankys4/

Call: 814-677-1075

Spilling The Beans – Takeout/Curbside Pickup

2 W. Front Street, Oil City, PA 16301

Monday through Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Click here to view the menu.

Call: 814-677-1177

T

That Place Eatery – Take Out Only

109 State Rte 3005, Kennerdell, PA 16374

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Wednesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Call: 814-908-0030 to place an order.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page.

The Grandview Grille’s Fat Dogs

708 Grandview Road Oil City, PA 16301

Click here to view the menu.

Call: 814-346-1898

V

Villa Italia Ristorante – Takeout.

904 E. 2nd Street, Oil City, PA 16301

11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Call: 814-677-1264

W

Wanango Country Club – Food & Beer Takeout.

314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343

Tuesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Visit their website to view their takeout menu.

Call: 814-676-8133

