Archie M. Smith, Jr.

Monday, December 28, 2020 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Archie Smith (1)Archie M. Smith, Jr., 84, of Strattanville, passed away Sunday morning, December 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born on January 9, 1936, in Limestone Township; son of the late Archie M. Smith, Sr. and T. Arveta Steele Smith.

Archie graduated from Clarion High School in 1954.

He married Carole R. Callihan on March 19, 1954, who preceded him in death on July 9, 2017.

Archie worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for 44 years.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Clarion.

Archie was also a member of the American Legion Post #66 of Clarion where he was the first social member to get a lifetime membership.

He enjoyed bowling, woodworking, gardening, mowing his grass, cooking, and baking.

Archie loved spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He is survived by his four children, Timothy Smith and his wife, Cindy, of Knox, Ronald Smith of Clarion, Vicki Quinter of Clarion, and Jamie Smith of Strattanville; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-one great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; his brother, Darrell D. Smith and his wife, Janet, of Clarion; three sisters-in-law, Darlene Callihan, Monie Callihan, and Beverly Hess; two brothers-in-law, Larry Callihan and Paul Callihan and his wife, Natalie; and his bestfriend, Chuck Lutz and his wife, Joyce. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; two sons, Kenneth Ray Smith and Curtis Lee Smith; a daughter, Amy Rochelle Smith; and six sisters, Dorothy, Eleanor, Betty, Evelyn, Olive, and Helen.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Archie’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Archie’s name to the First Baptist Church, 649 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


