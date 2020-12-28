 

Hope Rising Church Food Drive Scheduled for Today

Monday, December 28, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

127800931_953202385211458_3527370379553666318_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hope Rising Church in Clarion will be holding a food drive today.

If you are in need of food, stop at the front door of the Hope Rising Church on Monday, December 28.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The church is located at 240 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa.

To learn more about Hope Rising Church and their upcoming events, please visit their website or Facebook page.


