John Harman Cunningham, age 86, of Clarion, died December 26, 2020, unexpectedly at his home.

Born in Farmers Valley, Pa, on August 10, 1934, he was the son of Robert O. and Adabelle Stroupe Cunningham; both preceded him in death.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954, serving on the front line during the Korean Conflict.

He started work at the age of eight, coming to Clarion in 1971; he worked for the Captain Loomis Hotel, and then went to work at Jamesway and J.C. Penney’s in Clarion.

John was married to Donna Kay Gourley in 1979 and she preceded him in death in 2019. He always enjoyed helping his in laws and was always there for them.

He enjoyed playing golf and pitching horse shoes.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion along with the American Legion Post 66 of Clarion.

Surviving are two children, Christie Jordan of Sligo and David Cunningham of Knox; one brother, Robert Cunningham of Florida and one sister, Ethel Grimm of Greensburg, PA. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Ashley, Andrew, Alex, Carter, Brody, Autumn and one great-grandchild, Levi Eakin.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 10am to 11am at the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood St, Clarion, PA 16214. A funeral service will follow at 11am with Rev. John Flower officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.