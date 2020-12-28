Joseph W. Lowrie, Sr., 78, of Corsica, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020, at Penn Highlands in Dubois due to complications from Crohn’s Disease.

He was born on May 12, 1942, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Arthur and Catherine Ubinger Lowrie.

Joe married the love of his life, Barbara Burlett, on May 30, 1962, who preceded him in death on January 3, 2018.

He owned and operated Lowrie’s Auto Service on the Northside in Pittsburgh for 25 years and retired from Hunt’s Stained Glass Studio.

Joe was a board member of the Clarion County Conservation District.

He was the current Treasurer of the Woodland Owners of Clarion Allegheny Valley and CEO of Lowrie Tree Farm.

Joe enjoyed bowling, golfing, and watching Jeopardy. He also enjoyed forestry and the outdoors.

Joe is survived by his three sons, Joseph Lowrie, Jr. and his wife, Elaine, of Pittsburgh, Dennis Lowrie and his girlfriend, Teri, of Pittsburgh, Max Lowrie and his wife, Tina, of Corsica, one daughter, Jennifer Heflin and her husband, Dave, of Pittsburgh, and eight grandchildren, Amanda, Rebecca, Jessica, Melanie, Madeline, David, Paul, and Grace.

He is also survived by his three sisters, Kate Havko, Mary Miklos, Ann Koller, and one brother, Jim Lowrie.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, a brother, Arthur, and two sisters, Clair and Collette.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the church at 10 a.m. with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Joseph’s name to Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214, The American Forest Foundation, PA Forestry Association, 300 N 2nd Street #1002, Harrisburg, PA 17101, or to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Suite 1, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.