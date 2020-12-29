A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated snow showers between 7am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers before 4am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 30. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Snow showers likely before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers before 5am, then a chance of snow showers and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

New Year’s Day – Freezing rain and sleet likely before 9am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 9am and 10am, then rain showers after 10am. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

