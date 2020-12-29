AAA: Gas Prices End 2020 Much Lower Than 2019

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is steady this week at $2.475 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

As has been the case throughout much of the year, this is roughly 40 cents cheaper than this time last year.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.475

Average price during the week of December 21, 2020: $2.474



Average price during the week of December 30, 2019: $2.863

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.621 Altoona

$2.455 Beaver

$2.629 Bradford

$2.458 Brookville

$2.361 Butler

$2.444 Clarion

$2.467 DuBois

$2.591 Erie

$2.340 Greensburg

$2.581 Indiana

$2.329 Jeannette

$2.540 Kittanning

$2.282 Latrobe

$2.627 Meadville

$2.599 Mercer

$2.184 New Castle

$2.590 New Kensington

$2.699 Oil City

$2.497 Pittsburgh

$2.247 Sharon

$2.480 Uniontown

$2.619 Warren

$2.279 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Increasing crude oil prices have led to upward movement at the pump across much of the country. Today’s national average ($2.25) is three cents more than last week, 13 cents more than last month, but 32 cents cheaper than last year. Motorists can expect gas prices to rise in the coming week, but they will still be cheaper than at the end of 2019.

The Energy Information Administration measures weekly gasoline demand at 8 million b/d. While low demand would typically translate to cheaper prices, crude oil is at its most expensive since February (roughly $48/barrel).

Crude prices increased last due in part to rising market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude oil demand recover in 2021. However, as coronavirus infection rates continue to climb, crude price gains could be capped for now.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.