Bonnie J. Roddy, 92, of East Palestine, OH, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully, at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, OH, on Tuesday, December 23, 2020.

Born July 9, 1928, in Townville, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Nora M. Snyder Boyles.

After school, Bonnie worked in retail sales at Brown’s Shoe Store, Schultz Variety Store, and Sears in the hardware department before working at the Oil City Jr. High School as a manager in the cafeteria.

Mrs. Roddy had been a long-time member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City where she enjoyed volunteering in various capacities. While living in Hermitage, she and Al attended the First Baptist Church of Sharon.

She was very involved with the Morris Chapter 14 of the Eastern Star served as Past Matron and Past Deputy. Bonnie was also a member of the White Shrine.

Her hobbies included crocheting, baking, making candy, and spending time with her family.

While living in Florida, she proudly served as a volunteer at Health Central Hospital.

On November 14, 1945, she was married to Alvin G. Roddy, who survives. They had been married for 75 years.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Sherry Meddock of Leland, NC, and the Rev. David Roddy and his wife Nancy of Hermitage; five grandchildren, June Allenbaugh and her husband Michael of Sharon, Lisa Carey and her husband Matt of Downingtown, Stacy Auchter of Hermitage, Ryan Meddock and his wife Kelly of Leland, NC, and David Roddy, Jr., and his wife Leslie of Morgantown, WV; and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son in law, Terry Meddock; a brother, Warren; and five sisters, Ethel, Marie, Peggy, Muriel, and Lavina.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the viewing, and funeral services will be officiated by her son, the Rev. David Roddy were private.

Interment was in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church at 2 Center Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

