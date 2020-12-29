Carelene L. (Reed) Heitzenrater, 87, of Corsica, PA, passed away on December 27, 2020, after an extended stay at Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville, PA.

Carelene was born at Mayport Rd 2 on October 15, 1933. She graduated from Elohim Bible College in Castile, New York in 1973. Carelene was married to Clair Heitzenrater on July 19, 1951, at Mayport Rd 2. They were married for 69 years. Clair survives her.

Carelene worked as a custodian for 24 years at the Clarion-Limestone School District. She was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Independent Baptist Church in Corsica, PA, and had a deep love for the Lord. Carelene enjoyed camping, wood working, and gardening. She enjoyed caring for and helping others including 15 foster children. One of the biggest joys of her life was the time spent with her family.

In addition to her husband, Clair Heitzenrater, Carelene is survived by son, William Lee Heitzenrater and wife Mary of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Deborah Lynn Simpson and husband John of Hornell, NY; daughter, Sybil Jean Alden and husband Gary of Oil City, PA; brother, Ray Reed and wife Melva of Ringgold, PA; brother, Russell Reed of Punxsutawney, PA; sister, Fay Dinger of Girard, PA; 15 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd A. Reed; mother, Helen Sauers Reed; sisters, Mildred Schrecengost and Shirley Bish; and sons, Terry Lee Heitzenrater; Rodney Allen Heitzenrater; and Clair Eugene Heitzenrater.

Carelene will be laid to rest in the Zion Presbyterian Cemetery in Panic, PA, alongside her sons, Rodney Allen and Terry Lee Heitzenrater. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 296 US-322 Corsica, PA 15829. Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will take place at a later date. Services have been entrusted to the Mckinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

