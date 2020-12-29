 

Cheryl D. Cable

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Cheryl Cable (1)Cheryl D. Cable, 71, of Brookville, passed away Sunday evening, December 27, 2020, at the Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

She was born on August 23, 1949, in Brookville; daughter of the late James L. Shaffer and Lillian Mae Cable Shaffer Mitchell.

Cheryl worked as a housekeeper up until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Canasta. Cheryl loved being around people and her dog, Beegee. She was a loving mother to Robert Cable III, Timothy Cable, and Roberta Cable. Cheryl was also a loving grandmother to Bo, Brett, Samantha, Tyler, Miranda, Austin, and Curtis and great grandmother to Vincent. She was a sister to Sandy Amato and her husband, Joe, of Summerville, Gary Shaffer and his wife, Cathy, of Brookville, and Linda Rupp and her husband, Bob, of Fairmount City and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. There will be no public visitation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in the Church of God Cemetery in Emerickville. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in Cheryl’s name to the Brookville Food Pantry, 142 Allegheny Blvd, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


