Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pineapple Smokies

Save this recipe for the perfect appetizer on New Year’s Eve!

Ingredients

1 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour



2 teaspoons ground mustard1 cup pineapple juice1/2 cup white vinegar1-1/2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce2 pounds miniature smoked sausages

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, flour and mustard. Gradually stir in the pineapple juice, vinegar and soy sauce. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add sausages; stir to coat. Cook, uncovered, until heated through, about 5 minutes longer. Serve warm.

