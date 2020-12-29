Clarion Hospital Reports 64 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths Since Last Wednesday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 64 new positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths since their last report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update December 28, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/27/2020: 10,335

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility:8,724

Positives:1,485

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/27/2020: 32,593

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 13,657

Positives: 1,753

Hospital Inpatients as of 12/28/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 11 patients. 3 suspected. 8 confirmed. 1 ICU.

DOH reporting: Since the last update,

Clarion Hospital reported two deaths to the Pa. Department of Health since the last update: one additional death on 12/23/2020 and one death on 12/28/2020.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 59 patients. 0 suspected. 59 confirmed. 8 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported five deaths to the Pa. Department of Health since the last update: one additional death on 12/23/2020; two deaths on 12/25/2020; one death on 12/26/2020; and one death on 12/27/2020.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

