Donna L. Clinger Beckwith, 83, of Frogtown, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, where she has been a resident for the past 27 months.

She was born on May 8, 1937, in Limestone Township; daughter of the late William R. and Elva Ruth Songer Clinger.

Donna graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1955.

She married Donald L. Beckwith on June 21, 1957, who preceded her in death on December 14, 2016.

Donna worked for Miller’s Equipment in Frogtown as the office manager for 36 years.

She was a member of Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown, where she served as Treasurer and was a member of the Women’s Bible Study Group.

In her younger years, Donna enjoyed bowling with husband. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates ad Steelers. Donna loved sitting on the porch watching the birds with her husband and visiting with family and neighbors.

She is survived by her son, Joby Beckwith and his wife, Linda, of Limestone; a sister, Jean Myers of Clarion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; two brothers, William R. Clinger, Jr. and Ronald Clinger; and her sister, Maxine Chapman.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Per Donna and Don’s request, their cremated remains will be combined together and interred in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

Always and forever in our hearts, Rest in peace mom and dad forever again.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookside Senior Living for their care. She enjoyed her time there playing games, putting together puzzles, and visiting with the residents and staff.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

