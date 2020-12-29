Joseph “Joe” Edwin Gilligan, 80, of Summerville and formerly of Brookville, PA, passed away at the Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Born on May 26, 1940, he son of the late Clarence and Theora (Eicher) Gilligan. Joe was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who cherished the outdoors, craftsmanship, woodworking, and most importantly, his family.

Throughout his life, Joe was a creator and man of his community. He owned and operated Joe Gilligan’s Barbershop for 45 years and had even built his own home in the woods of Summerville. Furthermore, Joe was a member of the Masonic Masons, Lifetime Member of the Sigel Sportsman Club, Redlick Hunting Club and Trout Unlimited.

There are seldom moments one could catch Joe anywhere other than the outdoors. Whether in the mountains of Alaska, or streams of Pennsylvania, Joe found great joy in the presence of nature. As an avid outdoorsman, Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing and could often be found at Redlick.

Joe was a man of action and intention and was an avid supporter of the NRA. During his retirement, Joe lived each day in his heaven on earth, living in the home he and his wife Sandy had built, nestled in the woods. In truth, it was the simple things that made Joe happy; driving his grandchildren on his four wheeler, cooking a plate full of bacon and pancakes, and shooting his rifles at the range.

Joe was a strong man. A man driven by his passions and love for his family. He raised three strong, beautiful daughters and has undoubtedly left behind a loving family longing to be with him once more. He is survived by his loving wife, and best friend, Sandra Gilligan who celebrated their 28th anniversary this December.

Joe is also survived by his three daughters: Kimberly and husband, Greg Coury of Magnolia, DE; Jodi and husband, Nick Catania of South Abington TWP, PA; and Xan Gilligan of Oceanside, CA; three step children: Mark and wife, Misty Angel of Mount Solon, VA; Lisa and husband, John Kovacs of Upper St. Clair, PA; and Andrew and Vanessa Angel of Katy, TX; six grandchildren: Ethan and wife Melissa Salas of New Caney, TX; Sunzuray Salas, Grace Coury, Clarke Coury, Alexandria Catania, and Austin Catania; one great-grandchild, Jackson Salas; and seven step grandchildren Megan Angel, Mason Angel, Madison Kovacs, Jack Kovacs, Van Angel, Esther Angel, and Jon Angel; all of which lovingly called Joe, “Poppy”.

Joe is also survived by two siblings; Jere and wife, Janie Gilligan of Brookville, PA, Judy Hetrick of Levittstown, PA; and one sister in law; Barb Gilligan of Blairsville, PA. Predeceased by Joe’s brother, Jack Gilligan and Joe’s son Joseph Edwin Gilligan Jr. Due to the pandemic, the Gilligan family has chosen to hold a celebration of life at a later date to honor the life of Joe and allow those close to him to do so under safer conditions. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

