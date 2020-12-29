Kenton Lee “Kenny” Shaffer, age 64, of Kittanning, passed away early Monday morning, December 28, 2020, at the Kittanning Hospital.

Born June 27, 1956, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Harold Ray Shaffer and Betty Ruth Grahm Shaffer. He grew up in the New Salem area.

He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1974 and enlisted in the United States Navy serving from 1974 to 1978. During his enlistment, he was stationed in California and saw action in the Saigon Evacuation.

Kenny worked the last 20 plus years for Altmeyer’s in Kittanning. He loved his family, cats, and friends.

He is survived by a son, Michael Paul Shaffer and his wife, Nikki, of Byers and six grandchildren.

Kenny is also survived by a sister, Janice Ray Snyder and her husband, H. James Snyder of New Salem and a nephew and niece: Beau Snyder and his wife, Jess, and Jamie Bowersox and her husband, Eric.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem with Reverend Bud Davis officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends the summer of 2021.

Interment will take place in the New Salem Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Kenton L. Shaffer to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201 (www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org) or the New Salem Memorial Hall, 123 Pierce Road, Mayport, PA 16240

Online condolences may be sent to Kenny’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.